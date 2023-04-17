Abu Dhabi's G42, fund Mubadala combine healthcare assets

Middle East
2023-04-17 | 05:14
High views
Abu Dhabi's G42, fund Mubadala combine healthcare assets
Abu Dhabi's G42, fund Mubadala combine healthcare assets

Emirati intelligence firm G42 and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company have combined their healthcare assets into a new company named M42, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

M42, to be led by group chief executive and managing director Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, will own a large portfolio which includes Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Danat Al Emarat, and Health Point Hospital.

M42 will also look at "opportunities for global expansion and partnerships with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and health tech leaders to bring high-quality care to communities around the world," the statement said.

 
 
 

Middle East

Abu Dhabi

G42

Fund

Mubadala

Healthcare

Assets

UAE

