News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey, Tunisia banks most at risk from tighter financing conditions
Middle East
2023-04-17 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey, Tunisia banks most at risk from tighter financing conditions
Tighter global financing conditions are putting pressure on emerging market banking systems, with those in Turkey and Tunisia most at risk, ratings agency S&P Global said in a report on Monday.
S&P said its base-case scenario was that Turkish banks would retain access to external funding, but with a moderate decline in rollover rates as long as the government contains balance-of-payment risks.
"We consider that Turkish banks are particularly vulnerable to negative market sentiment, increased risk aversion, reductions in global liquidity, and higher financing costs," S&P's analysts wrote in a note.
The country's banks also remain significantly exposed to the unwinding of economic imbalances built up in recent years, such as a surge in real estate prices and highly accommodative monetary policy amid hyperinflation
Lira weakness also weighs on the credit worthiness of Turkish firms, the agency added.
Reuters
Middle East
Tunisia
Turkey
Banks
Tighter
Financing
Conditions
S&P Global
Next
Turkish budget deficit widens in March after quakes
Iran invites Saudi king to visit Tehran - Iran foreign ministry spokesperson
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
0
World
03:27
Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise
World
03:27
Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
Middle East
2023-04-16
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Middle East
2023-04-16
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:13
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
Middle East
11:13
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
0
Middle East
08:12
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
Middle East
08:12
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
0
Middle East
07:30
US helicopter raid in Syria targets an Islamic State leader
Middle East
07:30
US helicopter raid in Syria targets an Islamic State leader
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-06
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight
World
2023-04-06
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight
0
World
2023-03-29
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
World
2023-03-29
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
Variety
06:25
Lebanon includes Divine Mercy Shrine in Ghosta on religious tourism map
Variety
06:25
Lebanon includes Divine Mercy Shrine in Ghosta on religious tourism map
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store