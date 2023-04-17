China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry

Middle East
2023-04-17 | 11:13
High views
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry

China is highly concerned about heightened Israeli-Palestinian conflict and favours the two sides resuming peace talks as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

Qin, in separate phone calls with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, said China is willing to play a constructive role in promoting peace in the region, according to statements posted by China's foreign ministry.

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza -territories Israel captured in a 1967 war - have stalled for almost a decade and show no sign of revival.

Reuters
 

Middle East

China

Israel

Palestine

Conflict

Peace Talks

