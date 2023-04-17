News
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
Middle East
2023-04-17 | 11:13
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
China is highly concerned about heightened Israeli-Palestinian conflict and favours the two sides resuming peace talks as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.
Qin, in separate phone calls with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, said China is willing to play a constructive role in promoting peace in the region, according to statements posted by China's foreign ministry.
U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza -territories Israel captured in a 1967 war - have stalled for almost a decade and show no sign of revival.
Reuters
China
Israel
Palestine
Conflict
Peace Talks
