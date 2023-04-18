Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting

Middle East
2023-04-18 | 01:36
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
0min
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting

A gunman opened fire on a vehicle in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding two people slightly, Israeli emergency services said.

The attack comes after a year of escalating Israeli Palestinian violence and high tension during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which coincided this year with the Jewish Passover holiday.

Israeli police said the suspected attacker opened fire on a vehicle in the Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem, where there have been severe tensions between Palestinians and Jewish settlers in recent years.

Ambulance services said two people had been hurt and police said they were searching for suspects.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and its holy sites, after the 1967 Middle East War in a move not recognized internationally. It sees Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.
 
 

Middle East

Israel

Police

Wounded

Jerusalem

Shooting

Palestine

Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
