News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again
Middle East
2023-04-18 | 01:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again
Kuwait’s crown prince has said its parliament again will be dissolved and new elections planned for the country after a court decision reinstated lawmakers from 2020.
Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber made the announcement Monday in an address to the nation as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan draws to an end this week. He called the decision the will of the Kuwaiti people, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.
Sheikh Meshal cited a Kuwaiti law allowing its emir to dissolve parliament, though it was him making the speech in the place of the country’s 85-year-old ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
In March, Kuwait’s Constitutional Court threw out a 2022 election for parliament, citing “discrepancies” in the decree dissolving the 2020 parliament for its ruling. That briefly reinstated the former lawmakers.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the order Monday took effect immediately, though analysts had expected parliament to be dissolved. Elections were to be scheduled within the next two months, the 82-year-old Sheikh Meshal said.
Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly among the Gulf Arab states, but political power is still largely concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time. Meanwhile, political squabbling has affected the country’s economy, stopping it from passing a law allowing Kuwait to borrow money.
Kuwait, which borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves and hosts some thousands of American troops.
AP
Middle East
Kuwait
Crown
Prince
Parliament
Dissolved
Elections
Next
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
0
World
2023-04-12
White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran
World
2023-04-12
White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran
0
Middle East
2023-04-04
Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support
Middle East
2023-04-04
Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support
0
Middle East
2023-03-30
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
Middle East
2023-03-30
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:13
Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations
Middle East
06:13
Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations
0
Middle East
04:50
Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, official says
Middle East
04:50
Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, official says
0
Middle East
04:00
UAE property developer DAMAC to sell 3-yr Islamic bond Tuesday
Middle East
04:00
UAE property developer DAMAC to sell 3-yr Islamic bond Tuesday
0
Middle East
03:54
Baghdad, KRG take step towards resuming Iraq northern oil exports
Middle East
03:54
Baghdad, KRG take step towards resuming Iraq northern oil exports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:02
MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum
Lebanon News
06:02
MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum
0
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
4
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
5
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
6
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
8
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store