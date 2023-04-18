Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again

Middle East
2023-04-18 | 01:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again

Kuwait’s crown prince has said its parliament again will be dissolved and new elections planned for the country after a court decision reinstated lawmakers from 2020.

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber made the announcement Monday in an address to the nation as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan draws to an end this week. He called the decision the will of the Kuwaiti people, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Sheikh Meshal cited a Kuwaiti law allowing its emir to dissolve parliament, though it was him making the speech in the place of the country’s 85-year-old ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In March, Kuwait’s Constitutional Court threw out a 2022 election for parliament, citing “discrepancies” in the decree dissolving the 2020 parliament for its ruling. That briefly reinstated the former lawmakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the order Monday took effect immediately, though analysts had expected parliament to be dissolved. Elections were to be scheduled within the next two months, the 82-year-old Sheikh Meshal said.

Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly among the Gulf Arab states, but political power is still largely concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time. Meanwhile, political squabbling has affected the country’s economy, stopping it from passing a law allowing Kuwait to borrow money.

Kuwait, which borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves and hosts some thousands of American troops.

 
 

Middle East

Kuwait

Crown

Prince

Parliament

Dissolved

Elections

LBCI Next
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16

Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-04

Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-30

UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations

LBCI
Middle East
04:50

Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, official says

LBCI
Middle East
04:00

UAE property developer DAMAC to sell 3-yr Islamic bond Tuesday

LBCI
Middle East
03:54

Baghdad, KRG take step towards resuming Iraq northern oil exports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-16

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app