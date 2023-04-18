UAE property developer DAMAC to sell 3-yr Islamic bond Tuesday

Middle East
2023-04-18 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE property developer DAMAC to sell 3-yr Islamic bond Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UAE property developer DAMAC to sell 3-yr Islamic bond Tuesday

Dubai-based real estate developer DAMAC plans to sell a benchmark-sized three-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Tuesday, a bank document showed, following a series of investor calls and meetings that kicked off last week.

Benchmark-sized is understood to mean at least $500 million.

The company, rated BB- by S&P, has given initial profit rate guidance in the range of 8.125 percent, a document from one of the mandated banks showed.
 
Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and J.P. Morgan are mandated global coordinators and bookrunners, and UAE lenders Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq are also acting as joint bookrunners on the deal.

DAMAC's projects are targeted at the higher-end luxury segment of the market as the company seeks to take advantage of a property boom in Dubai amid a strong economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 

Middle East

UAE

United Arab Emirates

Property

Developer

DAMAC

Sell

Islamic

Bond

LBCI Next
Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, official says
Baghdad, KRG take step towards resuming Iraq northern oil exports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-13

UAE property developer DAMAC plans 3-year US dollar Islamic bond –document

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28

LBCI
Variety
06:34

Slim.AI helps developers optimize and secure their containers

LBCI
Middle East
04:50

Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations

LBCI
Middle East
04:50

Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, official says

LBCI
Middle East
03:54

Baghdad, KRG take step towards resuming Iraq northern oil exports

LBCI
Middle East
03:38

US sets $259 million F-16 equipment sale to Turkey

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-16

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app