Saudi FM lands in Damascus, signaling renewed diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Damascus on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two nations.



This visit follows a recent trip to the Kingdom by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad – the first of its kind since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.



In a bid to reintegrate Syria into the Arab community, foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq convened for a summit in Jeddah.



The recent surge in diplomatic activity between Saudi Arabia and Syria comes in anticipation of the upcoming Arab League summit, scheduled to take place in Riyadh on May 19.