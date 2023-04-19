Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum

Middle East
2023-04-19 | 03:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint&#39;s dialysis firm Diaverum
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum

Abu Dhabi's M42, a newly created healthcare joint venture by state fund Mubadala Investment Company and artificial intelligence firm G42, has acquired Bridgepoint Group's European dialysis clinic chain Diaverum.

M42 will buy Sweden-based Diaverum, making it the largest healthcare company in the Middle East, it said in a statement.

M42 did not disclose the value of the transaction in the statement. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close later in 2023.
 
Diaverum, founded in 1991, is a multinational firm which provides renal care and operates 440 clinics in 23 countries.

Mubadala and G42 announced on Monday they were combining their healthcare assets into M42, which will own a large portfolio which includes Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Danat Al Emarat, and HealthPoint Hospital.

Gulf investors have been eyeing opportunities in Europe and elsewhere amid another round of global volatility, supported by proceeds from oil sales after prices last year reached their highest levels since 2008.
 

Middle East

Mubadala

M42

Acquires

Bridgepoint

Dialysis

Firm

Diaverum

LBCI Next
Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
Iraq’s years of carnage still engrained in Baghdad streets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:11

Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Geagea: Strong Republic Bloc stands firm on holding municipal and Mukhtar's elections

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

Abu Dhabi's G42, fund Mubadala combine healthcare assets

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:14

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

LBCI
Middle East
03:05

Iraq’s years of carnage still engrained in Baghdad streets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Sudan's warring generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire after U.S. pressure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:51

Defending free speech: Lawyers' struggle against Beirut Bar Association's restrictions

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

After harmony, Spanish government's ties to business hit discordant note

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

US awards $94 million for innovative mobility projects

LBCI
Variety
05:22

Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app