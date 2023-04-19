Turkish consumer confidence rises 9.2% in April

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 9.2% to 87.5 points in April, official data showed on Wednesday, resuming an upward trend after a dip to 80.1 points in the previous month.



The data showed a marked improvement in expectations for the general economy and households in the next 12-month period.



A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.



The survey was conducted in all 81 provinces this month, after seven provinces impacted by February's massive earthquakes were left out in March.