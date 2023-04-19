News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish consumer confidence rises 9.2% in April
Middle East
2023-04-19 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish consumer confidence rises 9.2% in April
Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 9.2% to 87.5 points in April, official data showed on Wednesday, resuming an upward trend after a dip to 80.1 points in the previous month.
The data showed a marked improvement in expectations for the general economy and households in the next 12-month period.
A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.
The survey was conducted in all 81 provinces this month, after seven provinces impacted by February's massive earthquakes were left out in March.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkish
Consumer
Confidence
Increase
Turkey
Next
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January
Middle East
2023-01-23
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January
0
World
2023-03-14
US consumer prices increase solidly in February
World
2023-03-14
US consumer prices increase solidly in February
0
Middle East
10:51
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
Middle East
10:51
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
0
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:51
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
Middle East
10:51
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
0
Middle East
05:22
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Middle East
05:22
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
0
Middle East
03:14
Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
Middle East
03:14
Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
0
Middle East
03:10
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum
Middle East
03:10
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Middle East
2023-03-20
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
2023-04-18
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
0
Variety
07:42
Coro raises $75M at a $575M valuation to grow its all-in-one cybersecurity platform
Variety
07:42
Coro raises $75M at a $575M valuation to grow its all-in-one cybersecurity platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store