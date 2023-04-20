Turkey's Getir denies reports of deal that would roughly halve valuation

Middle East
2023-04-20 | 05:14
High views
Turkey's Getir denies reports of deal that would roughly halve valuation
Turkey's Getir denies reports of deal that would roughly halve valuation

Turkey's fast delivery company Getir denied on Thursday reports of a deal that values it at $6.5 billion, roughly half of its valuation last year, adding that it is always in talks with investors for new funding.

"Recent rumors claiming that Getir has as of now raised $500 million at a valuation of $6.5 billion is incorrect," the company said in a statement.

"If and when we conclude a structured or a priced round, we will share the news with the public," the company added.

News website Insider reported on Wednesday that Getir raised $300 million from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, citing industry sources. The deal would cut the company's valuation almost in half.

In March last year, Getir closed a $768 million funding round led by Mubadala that valued the company at around $12 billion.
 
 

Middle East

Turkey

Getir

Reports

Deal

Valuation

Deny

Funding

Investments

