Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army

Middle East
2023-04-20 | 05:27
High views
Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army
Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army

The Egyptian army said on Thursday that three flights carrying its troops had arrived at a Cairo airbase from Sudan the previous day, confirming an earlier statement by the Sudanese Armed Forces on the return of the soldiers to Egypt.

In a statement, the army also said that other Egyptian troops still in Sudan had reached Egypt's embassy in Khartoum in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Earlier, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is battling the Sudanese army, said it had handed over 27 Egyptian soldiers in its custody to the Red Cross on Thursday morning.

The Egyptian troops had been in Sudan to take part in training exercises.

 
 

Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi
Turkey's Getir denies reports of deal that would roughly halve valuation
