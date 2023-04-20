Iran says its navy forces US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

2023-04-20 | 07:18
Iran says its navy forces US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf
0min
Iran says its navy forces US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

Iran's navy forced a US submarine to surface as it entered the Gulf, Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani told state television on Thursday.

"The US submarine was approaching while submerged, but the Iranian submarine Fateh detected it and carried out... maneuvers to force it to surface as it went through the Strait (of Hormuz). It had also entered into our territorial waters but … it corrected its course after being warned," Irani said.

The US Navy said last week the nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.

 
 

