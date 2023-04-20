News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says its navy forces US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf
Middle East
2023-04-20 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says its navy forces US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf
Iran's navy forced a US submarine to surface as it entered the Gulf, Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani told state television on Thursday.
"The US submarine was approaching while submerged, but the Iranian submarine Fateh detected it and carried out... maneuvers to force it to surface as it went through the Strait (of Hormuz). It had also entered into our territorial waters but … it corrected its course after being warned," Irani said.
The US Navy said last week the nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Navy
Forces
US
Submarine
Surface
Enter
Gulf
Next
Erdogan's rival breaks taboo by talking about being an Alevi
Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
Middle East
2023-04-02
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
0
Middle East
2023-04-08
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
Middle East
2023-04-08
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
0
World
2023-03-15
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
2023-03-15
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
0
World
2023-02-21
US Navy Mideast chief says Iran has ‘attention of everyone’
World
2023-02-21
US Navy Mideast chief says Iran has ‘attention of everyone’
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:20
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Middle East
08:20
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
0
Middle East
08:05
Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls
Middle East
08:05
Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls
0
Middle East
07:23
Erdogan's rival breaks taboo by talking about being an Alevi
Middle East
07:23
Erdogan's rival breaks taboo by talking about being an Alevi
0
Middle East
05:34
Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi
Middle East
05:34
Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-01
Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe
World
2023-04-01
Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe
0
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
World
2023-04-14
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
2023-04-14
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store