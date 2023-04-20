Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls

Middle East
2023-04-20 | 08:05
Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls
Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls

Kuwait's stock market (. BKP) rose on Thursday as most Gulf bourses were closed for Eid-al-fitr, while the Qatari index (. QSI) retreated.

In Bahrain, the index (. BAX) concluded 0.1% higher.

 
 

