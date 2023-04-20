News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel cements ties to Turkmenistan on Iran's border
Middle East
2023-04-20 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel cements ties to Turkmenistan on Iran's border
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen inaugurated a permanent embassy in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan on Thursday, establishing his country's closest diplomatic presence to Iran, as Israel seeks to strengthen ties to its arch-foe's neighbors.
Although the countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago, there had only been a temporary Israeli mission in Ashgabat and predominantly Muslim Turkmenistan still has no embassy in Israel.
"I came to open an Israeli embassy 17 kilometers from the border with Iran, and to hold a series of meetings with the president and other officials," Cohen tweeted on Thursday.
In English remarks to Israeli reporters accompanying Cohen, his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov, described the embassy inauguration as "a very shining example of our friendship".
Cohen, who also met Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, called his visit "historic" and said Israel's ties with Central Asia's "energy superpower" were of strategic importance.
"We intend to widen economic relations to include agriculture, water, technology and border defense," Cohen said in a video issued by Israel's Foreign Ministry. "No doubt both countries will benefit from the closer cooperation."
The gas-rich desert nation of six million has an official neutrality policy, avoiding membership in any political or military blocs. Its main economic partner is China, which buys the bulk of Turkmen gas exports.
Turkmenistan's trade with Iran is relatively small and the two countries had disputes about potentially large hydrocarbon deposits in the Caspian Sea.
Although all five Caspian littoral states signed a convention in 2018 settling such disputes, Tehran is yet to ratify the document - which also holds up Ashgabat's plans to build a pipeline across the sea to ship gas to Europe.
Reuters
Middle East
Israel
Ties
Turkmenistan
Iran
Border
Foe
Diplomatic
Relations
Next
US Navy sails first drone through Mideast’s Strait of Hormuz
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-10
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
2023-03-10
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Saudi FM lands in Damascus, signaling renewed diplomatic relations
Middle East
2023-04-18
Saudi FM lands in Damascus, signaling renewed diplomatic relations
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations
Middle East
2023-04-18
Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:58
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Middle East
10:58
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
0
Middle East
08:20
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Middle East
08:20
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
0
Middle East
08:05
Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls
Middle East
08:05
Kuwaiti shares up ahead of Eid break; Qatar falls
0
Middle East
07:23
Erdogan's rival breaks taboo by talking about being an Alevi
Middle East
07:23
Erdogan's rival breaks taboo by talking about being an Alevi
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
4
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
7
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store