News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Middle East
2023-04-21 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Israel is in advanced negotiations with Germany to sell its Arrow-3 missile defense system, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Germany has ramped up its military spending - a decision prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Arrow-3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the earth’s atmosphere.
It is the top layer of Israel's missile defense array, which extends from Iron Dome that intercepts short-range rockets to Arrow-3's long-range missiles that destroy any non-conventional warheads at a safe altitude.
Talks with the German defense ministry have been accelerated and the aim is to export the system in the near future, said Israel's Defense Ministry.
The project has US backing so the sale would require approval from Washington, the ministry said.
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (ISRAI.UL) is the project's main contractor and Boeing (BA.N) is involved in producing the interceptors.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Israel
Advanced
Talks
Germany
Sell
Arrow-3
Missile
Defense
Next
Iran says forces US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:20
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Middle East
08:20
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
0
Middle East
2023-04-10
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
2023-04-10
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
0
World
03:45
Germany to end Patriot air defense system deployments in Poland, Slovakia this year
World
03:45
Germany to end Patriot air defense system deployments in Poland, Slovakia this year
0
Middle East
2023-04-17
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
Middle East
2023-04-17
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
03:33
Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment
Middle East
03:33
Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment
0
Middle East
02:36
Saudi Arabia's TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group
Middle East
02:36
Saudi Arabia's TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group
0
Middle East
02:33
Iran says forces US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies
Middle East
02:33
Iran says forces US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies
0
Middle East
10:58
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Middle East
10:58
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
03:10
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
Sports
03:10
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
0
World
2023-04-12
Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels
World
2023-04-12
Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
World
05:45
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
World
05:45
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
4
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
6
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
8
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store