Saudi Arabia's TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group

Middle East
2023-04-21 | 02:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia&#39;s TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia's TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group

TAWAL, a unit of Saudi Telecom Company (stc) (7010.SE), agreed to buy tower infrastructure worth 1.22 billion-euros ($1.34 billion) from United Group in its first foray into Europe's telecoms market, the southeast European firm said on Thursday.

TAWAL, a tower infrastructure unit that STC carved out in 2018, will buy the mobile infrastructure unit of United Group in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, which has more than 4,800 towers, United Group said in a statement.
 
The acquisition "supports stc Group's ambitious strategy to expand its international footprint in key markets with significant growth potential," stc, majority owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund, said in a statement.

United Group, backed by private equity firm BC Partners, said it was TAWAL's first investment in Europe's telecoms sector.

"Upon completion, TAWAL's operations in the European market will be rebranded as "TAWAL Europe" and will serve as TAWAL's platform for any future expansion in Europe," stc said.
 

World

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

TAWAL

Buy

European Towers

United Group

LBCI Next
Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment
Iran says forces US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
11:54

Sky News: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the Shawwal month, and Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

UBS makes changes to buyback program following Credit Suisse takeover

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:33

Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Iran says forces US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies

LBCI
Middle East
02:29

Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense

LBCI
Middle East
10:58

Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
03:10

IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
World
05:45

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app