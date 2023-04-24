News
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
2023-04-24 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Reports from the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian media outlets indicate that Israel targeted sites belonging to Assad forces and Iranian militias in Qurs al-Nafl in the Al Qunaitra suburbs.
Several explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday morning near Al Qunaitra on the other side of the Golan. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli army targeted several sites there.
According to this report, this area, often a site for Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, was targeted by Israeli artillery fire. Israeli news channel "Kan" and pro-Assad government radio station "Sham" also reported on these attacks.
However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that the target was a monitoring point near the village of Hader, 75 kilometers southwest of Damascus. It is said that Israeli forces previously targeted this location in August 2022.
As of early morning today, there have been no reports of possible casualties or injuries from the attack. Short video clips circulated on social media showed lights in the sky at night accompanied by loud explosions heard from afar.
The Russian news channel "Sputnik" described the explosions, citing Syrian security sources, as the result of "Israeli aggression" and added that the authorities are assessing the damage inflicted on these sites before announcing it officially.
"Kan" also reported on the activation of the air defense system in Isfahan, but this report is unconfirmed. Earlier, a video clip was released in cyberspace showing that the air defense system near a military base in this city had been activated.
Middle East
Israel
Targets
Assad
Forces
Iranian
Militias
Syria
Iran
