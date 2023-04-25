News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey cenbank gross reserves seen down $5 bln last week -bankers
Middle East
2023-04-25 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey cenbank gross reserves seen down $5 bln last week -bankers
Turkish central bank total gross reserves are expected to have fallen more than $5 billion to about $116 billion last week due to rising foreign currency demand as May elections approach, bankers said on Tuesday.
According to the calculations of five bankers, based on data from the central bank and the sector, the fall in gross reserves amounted to between $4.8 billion and $6.1 billion last week, with an average forecast of some $5.4 billion.
The bankers said the forex demand had shown a clear rise in recent weeks ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, where President Tayyip Erdogan is facing the biggest political challenge of his two decades in power.
The Turkish lira has weakened some 3.1% against the dollar since devastating earthquakes in early February. It was slightly weaker at 19.4125 at 0600 GMT.
The central bank data showed that gross reserves, which are the sum of gold and forex reserves, fell to $121.5 billion by April 14 from $129.63 billion on Feb. 3.
A clear fall in net reserves was also expected, but not as big as the fall in gross reserves, according to the calculations.
The official central bank reserves data for last week was scheduled to be released on Thursday at 1130 GMT.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Central Bank
Reserves
Foreign
Currency
Elections
Bankers
Next
Turkey holds 110 over terror links
Will Moscow's mediation help reshape Syrian-Turkish relations?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-19
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
Middle East
2023-04-19
Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
Middle East
2023-02-21
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
0
Middle East
06:40
Iran charges two actresses for not wearing headscarves
Middle East
06:40
Iran charges two actresses for not wearing headscarves
0
Middle East
06:36
Morocco not planning currency band changes in near term - finance minister
Middle East
06:36
Morocco not planning currency band changes in near term - finance minister
0
Middle East
05:15
Saudi bourse rises as it reopens after Eid; Dubai eases
Middle East
05:15
Saudi bourse rises as it reopens after Eid; Dubai eases
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
0
World
2023-04-17
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
World
2023-04-17
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
0
Variety
07:26
Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
Variety
07:26
Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
7
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
8
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store