Saudi bourse rises as it reopens after Eid; Dubai eases

Middle East
2023-04-25 | 05:15
High views
1min
Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Tuesday, with the Saudi index - which reopened after a five session break for the Muslim festival of Eid Al Fitr - on course to gain for a fifth session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (. TASI) gained 0.3%, with Retal Urban Development Co (4322.SE) rising 0.7% and oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) putting on 1.2%.

Dubai's main share index (. DFMGI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.2% slide in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (. FTFADGI) added 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Ports Co (ADPORTS.AD) advancing 2.5% after the group's Maqta Gateway acquired TTEK Inc. for $26.7 million.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - held steady as investors weighed strong holiday travel in China that could boost fuel demand against the prospect of rising interest rates elsewhere, slowing economic growth.

A weaker US dollar can help global demand for oil by making it cheaper for holders of foreign currencies in other countries.

Qatar was closed for a public holiday.

 

Reuters

