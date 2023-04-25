Iran charges two actresses for not wearing headscarves

Middle East
2023-04-25 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran charges two actresses for not wearing headscarves
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran charges two actresses for not wearing headscarves

Iran has charged two prominent actresses for publishing pictures of themselves flouting the country's dress code for women, just weeks after announcing a crackdown on breaches, local media reported.

Police in Tehran have referred the case against Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram to Iran's judiciary, accusing them of "the crime of removing the hijab in public and posting photos on the internet", the Tasnim news agency said late Monday.

If prosecuted, the pair could face fines or prison terms.

Earlier this month police said they would begin using "smart" technology in public places to crack down on women defying Iran's compulsory dress code.

Last week, photos of Bahram, 53, went viral after she posed without a headscarf at a film screening, while Riahi, 61, posted several photos taken in public places around Tehran in which she did not wear a headscarf.

The requirement for women to wear the headscarf in public was imposed shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

The number of women in Iran defying the dress code has increased since a wave of protests following the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, for allegedly breaching it.

On April 16, authorities said they had closed 150 commercial establishments whose employees were not complying with the dress code.

Bahram and Riahi have won several awards at Iran's leading cinema event, the Fajr International Film Festival.

In November, Riahi was released on bail after more than a week's detention for posting photos to Instagram in solidarity with the Amini protests, showing herself without a headscarf.

She was the first Iranian actress to post such images on social media in support of the protest movement.
 
AFP

Middle East

Two

Iranian

Woman

Arrested

Actresses

Not

Wearing

Headscarf

Religion

LBCI Next
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Morocco not planning currency band changes in near term - finance minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:16

Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports

LBCI
Middle East
06:36

Morocco not planning currency band changes in near term - finance minister

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Saudi bourse rises as it reopens after Eid; Dubai eases

LBCI
Middle East
03:28

Turkey holds 110 over terror links

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Variety
07:46

“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app