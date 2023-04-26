Member of Iran's powerful clerical body assassinated – Fars

Middle East
2023-04-26 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Member of Iran&#39;s powerful clerical body assassinated – Fars
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Member of Iran's powerful clerical body assassinated – Fars

A member of Iran's influential clerical body was assassinated in the country's northern province of Mazandaran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the suspected killer had been detained.

Abbasali Soleimani, also a former representative of Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the predominantly Sunni province of Sistan-Baluchistan, died in hospital after being shot at in a bank in the city of Babolsar, Fars said.

The Assembly of Experts is a powerful clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory can sack the supreme leader.

The southern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan and one of Iran's poorest, faced months of intensive anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.

 
 

Middle East

Member

Iran

Powerful

Clerical

Body

Assassinated

Fars

LBCI Next
Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary
Turkey's Erdogan cancels election rallies for a day for health reasons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria

LBCI
World
08:19

Iran says Belgium prisoner swap 'finalized'

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence

LBCI
Middle East
06:18

Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence

LBCI
Middle East
06:56

Israel's plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora

LBCI
Middle East
06:18

Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary

LBCI
Middle East
05:53

Turkey's Erdogan cancels election rallies for a day for health reasons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app