Member of Iran's powerful clerical body assassinated – Fars
Middle East
2023-04-26 | 06:01
A member of Iran's influential clerical body was assassinated in the country's northern province of Mazandaran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the suspected killer had been detained.
Abbasali Soleimani, also a former representative of Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the predominantly Sunni province of Sistan-Baluchistan, died in hospital after being shot at in a bank in the city of Babolsar, Fars said.
The Assembly of Experts is a powerful clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory can sack the supreme leader.
The southern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan and one of Iran's poorest, faced months of intensive anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.
Reuters
