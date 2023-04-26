Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary

Middle East
2023-04-26 | 06:18
High views
Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd&#39;s death sentence – judiciary
Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Sharmahd, who also has US residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.



