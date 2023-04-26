Israel's plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora

Middle East
2023-04-26 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora

Plans by the Israeli government to strip the country's highest court of power and which have caused months of protest and political upheaval at home, have led to tensions with Jewish groups based in North America, key benefactors of Israel.

The Israeli ruling coalition wants to enable the government to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple 61 vote majority. Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to Israeli branches of government while critics say it removes checks and balances on those in power.

President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America Eric Fingerhut said members wanted to know what the government will do to protect minority rights.

"We don't expect that the checks and balances are going to look just like ours, they can be completely different but the question we would ask is, what is that system of checks and balances that you propose?" Fingerhut, who served as a member of the US congress and an Ohio State Senator, told Reuters.

If Israel cannot answer then for people, "both Jewish and non-Jewish, in America, that could cause harm," he said.

Protesters against the overhaul disrupted an appearance by one of the main architects of the plan, lawmaker Simcha Rothman, at the Jewish Federations of North America's General Assembly in Tel Aviv on Monday and chants opposing the move echoed through the conference hall.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due on Sunday to address the Assembly with some 3000 delegates from more than 74 Jewish communities who have a goal of "building and supporting a flourishing Jewish state", but canceled at the last moment without giving a reason.

Last month, 30 leaders from North American Jewish Federations, usually an emblem of the ties with the diaspora and which raised more than $250 million for Israel in 2022, made an extraordinary visit to Israel to express their concerns with Israeli leaders over the proposed overhaul.

Fingerhut and conference organizers said the conference had encouraged delegates to think more deeply about Israel's democracy and justice system and had prompted more American Jews to engage in Israeli affairs.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Israel

Plan

Overhaul

Judiciary

Threat

Ties

Jewish

Diaspora

LBCI Next
Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence
Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-23

Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-04

UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Planned judicial overhaul could harm Israel's growth

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-24

Netanyahu plans to meet with Florida's DeSantis during Israel trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence

LBCI
Middle East
06:18

Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary

LBCI
Middle East
06:01

Member of Iran's powerful clerical body assassinated – Fars

LBCI
Middle East
05:53

Turkey's Erdogan cancels election rallies for a day for health reasons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app