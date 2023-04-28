Ship comes under attack off Yemen, British military says

Middle East
2023-04-28 | 01:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ship comes under attack off Yemen, British military says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ship comes under attack off Yemen, British military says

A ship came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen in unclear circumstances, a British military organization said.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides support to ships across the Mideast, said the attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen, in the country’s far east near the border with Oman.

It said shots had been fired at the unidentified vessel in the Gulf of Aden, with three boats chasing after it.

There was no additional information immediately available.

The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as its civil war rages. Somali pirate attacks that once plagued the region have mostly stopped in recent years.

Nishtun is held by forces allied to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.
 
However, attacks have happened there before. In December 2020, a mysterious attack targeted a cargo ship off Nishtun. In Yemen’s war, bomb-carrying drone boats, as well as sea mines, have been used.

The attack comes after Iran separately seized an oil tanker Thursday carrying crude for Chevron Corp. on its way to Houston.
 

World

Middle East

Ship

Under

Attack

Yemen

British

Military

Politics

Navy

LBCI Next
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-02

British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

At least 30 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel group event –media

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-24

Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
02:03

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

LBCI
Middle East
01:37

Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston

LBCI
Middle East
08:53

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-27

Turkish citizens abroad begin voting in national election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 top diplomats seek unity on China after Macron remarks

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app