Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Middle East
2023-04-28 | 11:08
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Coastguards have retrieved 41 bodies from Tunisian waters, a national guard official said on Friday, raising the number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country's coast to 210 in 10 days.
The bodies were in a decomposed state, suggesting they had been in the water for several days, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli told Reuters.
The cumulative total of fatalities was unprecedented over such a short period, he said.
Numbers of boats carrying migrants - most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Sudan - trying to reach Italy from Tunisia have risen sharply in recent months, in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in neighboring Libya.
Tunisia is struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims.
Reuters
Middle East
Tunisia
Death Toll
Migrants
Related Articles
Middle East
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25
2023-04-08
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official
2023-03-26
At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia
At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia
2023-03-01
African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia
African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia
News Bulletin Reports
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
11:42
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
09:14
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
0
World
Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry
Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
2023-04-24
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
2023-04-27
Intuit’s shift
Variety
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Sports
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
