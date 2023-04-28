Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

2023-04-28 | 11:08
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

Coastguards have retrieved 41 bodies from Tunisian waters, a national guard official said on Friday, raising the number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country's coast to 210 in 10 days.

The bodies were in a decomposed state, suggesting they had been in the water for several days, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli told Reuters.

The cumulative total of fatalities was unprecedented over such a short period, he said.
Numbers of boats carrying migrants - most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Sudan - trying to reach Italy from Tunisia have risen sharply in recent months, in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in neighboring Libya.

Tunisia is struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims.
 
 

