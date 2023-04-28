Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian

Middle East
2023-04-28 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on Friday, at the end of his visit to Lebanon, that it is natural for the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia to have positive effects on the region and Lebanon.

He also stressed that the influential Lebanese political forces have the ability and necessary competence to complete the political process and choose a president for the republic.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Middle East

Iranian

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Saudi

Dialogue

Lebanon

FM

Abdollahian

LBCI Next
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit

LBCI
Middle East
11:08

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising

LBCI
Sports
02:03

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Intuit’s shift

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
02:03

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

LBCI
Variety
08:41

Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:57

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

LBCI
Middle East
01:37

Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app