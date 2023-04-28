News
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Middle East
2023-04-28 | 11:42
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on Friday, at the end of his visit to Lebanon, that it is natural for the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia to have positive effects on the region and Lebanon.
He also stressed that the influential Lebanese political forces have the ability and necessary competence to complete the political process and choose a president for the republic.
