Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says

Middle East
2023-05-01 | 01:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish intelligence forces killed Islamic State leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.

"This individual was neutralized as part of an operation by the Turkish national intelligence organization in Syria yesterday," Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Turk broadcaster.

Erdogan said the intelligence organization had pursued Qurashi for a long time.

Syrian local and security sources said the raid took place in the northern Syrian town of Jandaris, which is controlled by Turkey-backed rebel groups and was one of the worst-affected in the Feb. 6 earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria.

The Syrian National Army, an opposition faction with a security presence in the area, did not immediately issue any comment.

One resident said clashes started on the edge of Jandaris overnight from Saturday into Sunday, lasting for about an hour before residents heard a large explosion.

The area was later encircled by security forces to prevent anyone from approaching the area.

IS selected al-Qurashi as its leader in November 2022 after the previous IS leader was killed in an operation in southern Syria.

Islamic State took over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and its head at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared an Islamic caliphate across territory that housed millions.

But IS lost its grip on the territory after campaigns by US-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, as well as Syrian forces backed by Iran, Russia and various paramilitaries.

Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out major hit-and-run attacks.

The US-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against IS officials in Syria.

In some cases, senior IS figures have been targeted while hiding out in areas where Turkey has major influence.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Islamic

State

Leader

Killed

Syria

Turkish

Intelligence

Services

Erdogan

Turkey

LBCI Next
Jordan to host talks on Syria's return to Arab League
Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

US helicopter raid in Syria targets an Islamic State leader

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:35

Qatar Airways destinations could grow to 190 – CEO

LBCI
Variety
03:24

Saudi's United Electronics Co shelves plans for Egypt expansion

LBCI
Variety
03:10

Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

LBCI
Middle East
01:41

Jordan to host talks on Syria's return to Arab League

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

LBCI
World
2023-02-13

German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Variety
08:39

Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app