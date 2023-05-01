News
Qatar Airways destinations could grow to 190 – CEO
Middle East
2023-05-01 | 04:35
Qatar Airways destinations could grow to 190 – CEO
The CEO of Qatar Airways said on Monday the Gulf carrier could increase the number of its destinations to 190 from 177 currently, but the increase would be dependent on aircraft deliveries.
"It all depends when we receive further aircraft deliveries. It might turn out to be 190," Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO, told reporters at a press conference during the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai.
Reuters
