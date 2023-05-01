Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria

Middle East
2023-05-01 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria

A group of Arab foreign ministers held a landmark meeting with their Syrian counterpart in Jordan on Monday to discuss how to normalize ties with Syria as part of a political settlement of the country's more than decade-old conflict, officials said.

The talks are the first between Syria's government and a group of Arab countries since a decision to suspend Syria's membership of the Arab League in 2011 after a crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Jordan has called on Syria to engage with Arab states jointly on a step-by-step roadmap to end the conflict, tackling the issues of refugees, detainees, drug smuggling and Iran-backed militias in Syria - all of which affect its neighbors.

Before the ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan sat down to talks in Amman, Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad met bilaterally with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, according to the Jordanian foreign ministry.

They discussed refugees, water issues and border security, including the fight against drug smuggling, the ministry said.

Amman has been fighting armed groups smuggling narcotics from Syria, including the highly-addictive amphetamine captagon. Jordan is both a destination and a main transit route to the oil-rich Gulf countries for captagon.

On Monday, Jordan's state television said the military had thwarted a drug smuggling operation from Syria, leaving one smuggler dead and the rest fleeing back into Syrian territory.

The meeting comes two weeks after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah between the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, failed to reach agreement on Syria's possible return to the Arab fold.

Arab states and those most impacted by the conflict are trying to reach consensus on whether to invite Assad to the Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh, to discuss the pace of normalizing ties with Assad and on what terms Syria could be allowed back.

Regional superpower Saudi Arabia long resisted normalizing relations with Assad but said after its rapprochement with Iran - Syria's key regional ally - a new approach was needed with Damascus, which is under Western sanctions.

At the Jeddah meeting there was resistance to the move to invite Assad to the Arab League summit, with Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait saying it was premature before Damascus agrees to negotiate a peace plan.

Safadi on Sunday met with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, officials said.

Washington, which said it would not change its policy towards the Syrian government which it terms a "rogue" state, has urged Arab states to get something in return for engaging with Assad.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Arab

Ministers

Discuss

Normalize

Ties

Relationship

Syria

LBCI Next
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
Qatar Airways destinations could grow to 190 – CEO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-14

Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:56

Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement

LBCI
Middle East
06:20

Kuwait sets June 6 date for legislative elections, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East
05:56

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights

LBCI
Middle East
04:06

Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Twitter’s new label makes it hard to differentiate between legacy and paid verified accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app