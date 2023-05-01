Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people - UN

2023-05-01 | 12:45
Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people - UN
2min
Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people - UN

The United Nations warned on Monday that 800,000 people may flee Sudan as rival military factions battled in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire and foreign states wound down evacuations.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

There seems little prospect of a quick resolution to the crisis, which has unleashed a humanitarian disaster, damaged swathes of Khartoum, risked drawing in regional powers, and reignited conflict in the Darfur region.

Both sides agreed on Sunday to extend a much-violated truce by 72 hours and the UN told Reuters they may hold truce talks in Saudi Arabia. But air strikes and artillery rang out on Monday as smoke hung over Khartoum and neighboring cities.

UN refugee deputy chief Raouf Mazou said his agency was planning for an exodus of 815,000 people including 580,000 Sudanese as well as foreign refugees now living in the country.

Some 73,000 have already left Sudan, he said.

Sudanese who ventured onto the streets were shocked by the transformation.

"We saw dead bodies. The industrial area that was all looted. We saw people carrying TVs on their backs and big sacks looted from factories," said resident Mohamed Ezzeldin.

Many fear for their lives in the power struggle between the army chief and RSF head, who had shared control of government after a 2021 coup but fell out over a planned transition to civilian rule.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, some congregating in hubs like Atbara northeast of Khartoum while they work out plans or head for the Egypt and Chad borders.

At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded, the health ministry said. The United Nations has reported a similar number of dead but believes the real toll is much higher.

Reuters 
 

