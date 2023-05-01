News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people - UN
Middle East
2023-05-01 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people - UN
The United Nations warned on Monday that 800,000 people may flee Sudan as rival military factions battled in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire and foreign states wound down evacuations.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.
There seems little prospect of a quick resolution to the crisis, which has unleashed a humanitarian disaster, damaged swathes of Khartoum, risked drawing in regional powers, and reignited conflict in the Darfur region.
Both sides agreed on Sunday to extend a much-violated truce by 72 hours and the UN told Reuters they may hold truce talks in Saudi Arabia. But air strikes and artillery rang out on Monday as smoke hung over Khartoum and neighboring cities.
UN refugee deputy chief Raouf Mazou said his agency was planning for an exodus of 815,000 people including 580,000 Sudanese as well as foreign refugees now living in the country.
Some 73,000 have already left Sudan, he said.
Sudanese who ventured onto the streets were shocked by the transformation.
"We saw dead bodies. The industrial area that was all looted. We saw people carrying TVs on their backs and big sacks looted from factories," said resident Mohamed Ezzeldin.
Many fear for their lives in the power struggle between the army chief and RSF head, who had shared control of government after a 2021 coup but fell out over a planned transition to civilian rule.
Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, some congregating in hubs like Atbara northeast of Khartoum while they work out plans or head for the Egypt and Chad borders.
At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded, the health ministry said. The United Nations has reported a similar number of dead but believes the real toll is much higher.
Reuters
Middle East
Sudan
Sudanese
Battle
Clash
Conflict
Risk
Exodus
UN
Next
Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says
Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-26
UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict
World
2023-04-26
UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict
0
World
02:03
Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence
World
02:03
Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
0
World
2023-02-28
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
2023-02-28
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:06
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
World
13:06
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
0
Middle East
12:57
Emiri decree issued to dissolve Kuwaiti parliament - KUNA
Middle East
12:57
Emiri decree issued to dissolve Kuwaiti parliament - KUNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
0
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
0
World
2023-04-30
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
World
2023-04-30
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
0
World
05:26
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos
World
05:26
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
2
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
3
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
4
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
5
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
6
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
8
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store