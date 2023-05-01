Emiri decree issued to dissolve Kuwaiti parliament - KUNA

Middle East
2023-05-01 | 12:57
Emiri decree issued to dissolve Kuwaiti parliament - KUNA
0min
Emiri decree issued to dissolve Kuwaiti parliament - KUNA

Kuwait's news agency KUNA said on Monday that an Emiri decree had been issued to dissolve the parliament. The cabinet submitted the decree to the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah earlier on Monday, according to a previous statement by KUNA.

Reuters 
 

