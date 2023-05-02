Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

Middle East
2023-05-02 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli attack puts Syria&#39;s Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

An Israeli attack late on Monday killed one soldier, wounded 7 others including two civilians and put Aleppo International Airport out of service, Syrian state media reported early on Tuesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles on the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down a number of them, Syrian state media said earlier on Monday.

Israel carried out the missile attack at 23:35 p.m. southeast of Aleppo, targeting the airport and some sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city and causing some material damage, the source was quoted as saying.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
 

Middle East

Israel

Attack

Puts

Syria

Aleppo

Airport

Out of Service

One

Soldier

Killed

LBCI Next
UAE's ADNOC swaps Fujairah for Ruwais as location for LNG export project
Sudanese fleeing north face arduous crossing into Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-22

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-07

Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Middle East
04:19

UAE's ADNOC swaps Fujairah for Ruwais as location for LNG export project

LBCI
World
02:27

Sudanese fleeing north face arduous crossing into Egypt

LBCI
Middle East
02:24

Saudi-Iran rapprochement visible in Sudan evacuation effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case

LBCI
Variety
04:38

King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
World
10:16

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app