News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian president in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war began
Middle East
2023-05-03 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian president in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war began
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Damascus on Wednesday for talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Syrian state media reported, in the first visit by an Iranian head of state since war broke out in Syria in 2011.
With military and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Assad regained control of most of Syria from rebels that were backed by regional countries now seeking dialogue with him.
Raisi's visit comes as Iran and regional rival Saudi Arabia rebuild ties after years of tensions. Arab nations which had isolated Syria over its crackdown against protests in 2011 are developing a roadmap to end the 12-year war and reintegrate Syria into the Arab fold.
Speaking to pro-Iran broadcaster al-Mayadeen on the eve of his visit, Raisi said the trip would "consolidate and develop" ties with Syria and other allies, including Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which also intervened in Syria on Assad's behalf.
Iranian and Syrian flags lined the airport road on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Raisi and his accompanying delegation, which includes Iran's ministers of oil, defense, foreign affairs and telecommunications.
Syrian state media said "a number of agreements" would be signed during the two-day visit.
Tehran has already supplied Assad's government with credit lines and won lucrative business contracts in the telecoms and mining industries, among others.
In parallel, it has become even more entrenched militarily. An Israeli rocket strike on Damascus in February killed Iranian military experts and Tehran has used the flow of aid in the aftermath of the deadly Feb. earthquake to bring in arms.
Assad has never publicly acknowledged that Iranian forces have operated on his behalf in Syria's civil war, saying Tehran has only military advisers on the ground.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
President
Damascus
Syria
Visit
Since
War
Began
Next
UAE non-oil business activity surges in April on new business strength
Ceasefire agreed after death of Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody sparks fighting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:54
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
World
13:54
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
Jordan's foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war
Middle East
2023-02-15
Jordan's foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:42
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
News Bulletin Reports
07:42
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:56
Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement
Middle East
08:56
Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement
0
Middle East
06:20
Kuwait sets June 6 date for legislative elections, state news agency reports
Middle East
06:20
Kuwait sets June 6 date for legislative elections, state news agency reports
0
Middle East
05:56
Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights
Middle East
05:56
Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights
0
Middle East
04:06
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections
Middle East
04:06
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
0
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
0
Lebanon News
06:31
In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure
Lebanon News
06:31
In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
4
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
5
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
6
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
7
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store