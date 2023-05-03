UAE non-oil business activity surges in April on new business strength

Middle East
2023-05-03 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE non-oil business activity surges in April on new business strength
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UAE non-oil business activity surges in April on new business strength

An acceleration in the growth of new orders led to a surge in non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates in April, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.6 in April from 55.9 in March, the highest in six months, signaling further improvement in the Gulf state's non-oil economy.

The sub-index for New Orders jumped to 59.9 in April from 56.2 the previous month, the fastest pace of growth in new business since November 2021, due mostly to domestic demand.
 
"The UAE PMI rose for the third month running in April to signal an even stronger rate of expansion across the non-oil economy, driven by rapidly increasing new orders and retreating inflationary pressures," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Efforts to improve services and boost marketing also underlined growth, according to panelists, and supported a robust expansion in activity."

The Output sub-index rose to 62.7 last month, up from 62.2 in March and the highest pace of growth since October 2022, and although employment activity softened from March, the sub-index remained above 50, signaling continued growth in jobs.
 
The UAE, the second biggest economy among GCC members, will grow 3.7 percent in 2023 and 4.0 percent next year, significantly lower than 7.6 percent last year, according to the latest Reuters poll of 16 economists. read more

It has embarked on an economic transformation plan to diversify revenue away from hydrocarbons and invest significantly in non-oil activities, including positioning itself as a global trade and logistics hub.

The rapid acceleration in new order growth also increased business confidence among firms for the outlook over the next 12 months.
 

Middle East

UAE

United Arab Emirates

Non-Oil

Business

Activity

Surges

April

New

Strength

LBCI Next
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections
Iranian president in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war began
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

South African business activity contracts in March - PMI

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Musk denies report on SpaceX's plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:56

Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement

LBCI
Middle East
06:20

Kuwait sets June 6 date for legislative elections, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East
05:56

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights

LBCI
Middle East
04:06

Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-29

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app