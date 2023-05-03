Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections

Middle East
2023-05-03 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections

Turkish annual consumer price inflation slowed to 43.68 percent in April, official data showed on Wednesday, slightly below forecast, easing further ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

April consumer prices rose 2.39 percent from a month earlier (TRCPI=ECI), less than a predicted 2.60 percent in a Reuters poll.

The poll had forecast that consumer prices (TRCPIY=ECI) would be up 44 percent from a year earlier, and were expected to end the year at 46.5 percent.
 
Inflation has been stoked by a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent last October. It fell sharply in December but eased only to 50.51 percent in February despite a favorable base effect.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.81 percent month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 52.11 percent, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Inflation

Slows

Currency

Crisis

Ahead

Elections

LBCI Next
Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights
UAE non-oil business activity surges in April on new business strength
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

UK retailers report record food inflation but see falls ahead

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-19

Foreign investors set sights on Turkey after elections

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:56

Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement

LBCI
Middle East
06:20

Kuwait sets June 6 date for legislative elections, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East
05:56

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights

LBCI
Middle East
04:04

UAE non-oil business activity surges in April on new business strength

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-29

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app