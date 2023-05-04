UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

Middle East
2023-05-04 | 07:17
High views
0min
Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on Thursday said they are expanding their interline agreement in a bid to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates, focusing first on inbound traffic from locations in Europe and China.

Customers of each airline from this summer can buy a single ticket into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and return via the other airport, Emirates said in a statement announcing the memorandum of understanding.

"We believe this new agreement provides a strong foundation to develop further opportunities between both airlines and is an example of our commitment to the UAE's vision for continued economic diversification," said Emirates President Tim Clark.



Reuters
 

Middle East

UAE

Emirates

Etihad

Airlines

Expand

Interline

Cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app