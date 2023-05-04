News
UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation
2023-05-04 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation
Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on Thursday said they are expanding their interline agreement in a bid to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates, focusing first on inbound traffic from locations in Europe and China.
Customers of each airline from this summer can buy a single ticket into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and return via the other airport, Emirates said in a statement announcing the memorandum of understanding.
"We believe this new agreement provides a strong foundation to develop further opportunities between both airlines and is an example of our commitment to the UAE's vision for continued economic diversification," said Emirates President Tim Clark.
Reuters
