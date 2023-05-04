Bus-truck collision on Egyptian highway kills 17

Middle East
2023-05-04 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bus-truck collision on Egyptian highway kills 17
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bus-truck collision on Egyptian highway kills 17

Seventeen people were killed and 29 injured after a public bus and a heavy transport truck collided on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday on the Assuit-Kharga highway, some 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Cairo, in New Valley province that shares a long border with Libya, medical and security sources said.

Twenty-six ambulances were dispatched to the scene to ferry the injured to hospitals, a health ministry statement said.

It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred.

Reckless driving, lax traffic rules and poor road conditions cause many vehicular crashes in Egypt.

Road accidents left 7,101 people dead in Egypt in 2021, a 15.2% increase compared with 2020, statistics agency CAPMAS said in a report last year.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Bus

Truck

Collision

Egyptian

Highway

Kill

Egypt

LBCI Next
UN conference seeks final funds for Yemen Safer oil tanker operation
UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-02

Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-20

Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:22

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday

LBCI
Middle East
14:14

Saudi Arabia cut June Arab Light crude prices for Asia

LBCI
Middle East
13:36

Arab foreign ministers to discuss Syria, Sudan in Cairo

LBCI
Middle East
10:52

Tunisia facing unprecedented migration crisis as bodies wash ashore

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app