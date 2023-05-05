News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in July
Middle East
2023-05-05 | 01:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in July
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has informed at least three buyers in Asia that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in July, steady from the previous month, trade sources said on Friday.
But ADNOC has informed the term buyers that it will load 5 percent less crude in May, the minimum operational tolerance, the people said, reflecting the additional cut announced last month by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+.
ADNOC does not comment on commercial matters.
The oil cartel plans to reduce production by 1.16 million barrels-per-day (bpd) from May to the rest of the year.
"We may see less loading from ADNOC from May onwards," said one of the people.
Reuters
Middle East
UAE
United Arab Emirates
ADNOC
Supply
Full
Crude
Volumes
Asian
Buyers
Next
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
White House's Sullivan to travel to Saudi this weekend
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
Middle East
2023-03-10
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
0
Middle East
2023-04-10
Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources
Middle East
2023-04-10
Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources
0
Middle East
2023-05-02
UAE's ADNOC swaps Fujairah for Ruwais as location for LNG export project
Middle East
2023-05-02
UAE's ADNOC swaps Fujairah for Ruwais as location for LNG export project
0
World
2023-03-30
Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks
World
2023-03-30
Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:44
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
World
05:44
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
0
World
01:33
White House's Sullivan to travel to Saudi this weekend
World
01:33
White House's Sullivan to travel to Saudi this weekend
0
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
0
World
14:22
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
World
14:22
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
0
Sports
2023-03-24
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
Sports
2023-03-24
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
0
World
2023-02-21
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
2023-02-21
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
0
World
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
World
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store