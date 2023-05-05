News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Middle East
2023-05-05 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Iran has expelled four Azerbaijani diplomats a month after a similar move by Baku highlighted a deterioration of relations between the neighbors, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.
IRNA did not give further details of the action, which came after Azerbaijan said in April that it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions".
Tensions have been triggered in part by Baku's improving relations with Tehran's arch-enemy Israel. The dispute came to a head when Baku opened an embassy in Israel in late March.
During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an attempted assassination of an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation.
Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, has strongly criticized Azerbaijan for moving closer to Israel, with its foreign ministry saying it sees the relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel as "anti-Iranian".
Reuters
World
Middle East
Iran
Expel
Azerbaijan
Diplomats
Move
Relations
Ties
Next
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-26
Russia says expels 10 Norway diplomats in retaliatory move
World
2023-04-26
Russia says expels 10 Norway diplomats in retaliatory move
0
World
2023-05-02
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
World
2023-05-02
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
0
World
2023-04-28
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
World
2023-04-28
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
0
Middle East
2023-04-20
Israel cements ties to Turkmenistan on Iran's border
Middle East
2023-04-20
Israel cements ties to Turkmenistan on Iran's border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
0
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
News Bulletin Reports
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
0
World
05:44
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
World
05:44
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
0
World
2023-03-21
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC
World
2023-03-21
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
Sports
2023-04-28
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Primo is the IT tool for companies that are too small for an IT manager
Variety
2023-04-20
Primo is the IT tool for companies that are too small for an IT manager
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
2
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
3
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
7
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
8
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store