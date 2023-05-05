Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

Middle East
2023-05-05 | 14:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

Israel is hoping for a breakthrough this weekend in its bid to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia during White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's visit there, a senior security official said on Friday.

"We are very, very hopeful that there will be a breakthrough during his visit," Head of Israel's National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi told Reshet 13 News.

Hanegbi spoke this week with his counterpart Sullivan, who on Saturday is set to travel to Saudi Arabia. Sullivan will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Hanegbi said.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Israel

Hope

Breakthrough

Saudi Arabia

US

Security

Advisor

Visit

LBCI Next
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in July
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

US, Vietnam say they hope to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:24

Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World
07:39

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:40

From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership

LBCI
World
05:44

Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app