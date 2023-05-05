Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

Israel is hoping for a breakthrough this weekend in its bid to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia during White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's visit there, a senior security official said on Friday."We are very, very hopeful that there will be a breakthrough during his visit," Head of Israel's National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi told Reshet 13 News.Hanegbi spoke this week with his counterpart Sullivan, who on Saturday is set to travel to Saudi Arabia. Sullivan will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Hanegbi said.