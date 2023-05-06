News
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank, Palestinians say
Middle East
2023-05-06 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank, Palestinians say
Two Palestinians were killed in a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.
Reuters
Middle East
Palestinians
Killed
Israeli
Raid
West Bank
6
Lebanon News
04:39
Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region
Lebanon News
04:39
Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
News Bulletin Reports
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
