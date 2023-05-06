Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank, Palestinians say

Middle East
2023-05-06 | 01:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank, Palestinians say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank, Palestinians say

Two Palestinians were killed in a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Palestinians

Killed

Israeli

Raid

West Bank

Qatar flies aid into Sudan, airlifts evacuees amid fighting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-03

Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
01:42

Qatar flies aid into Sudan, airlifts evacuees amid fighting

LBCI
World
01:26

Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
01:14

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people

LBCI
Middle East
14:05

Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:05

Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
World
2023-02-02

ECB to raise rates again and face questions about future path

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:45

The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon

LBCI
World
07:39

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:40

From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app