Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year

2023-05-07
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year

Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 3.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to initial government estimates of real gross domestic product on Sunday, led by growth in non-oil activities.

Non-oil activities grew by 5.8% in the first quarter from a year prior, the General Authority for Statistics said, citing flash estimates, while oil activities grew by 1.3%.

Government services activities grew by 4.9%, it said.



Reuters
 

