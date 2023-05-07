News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year
Middle East
2023-05-07 | 02:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year
Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 3.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to initial government estimates of real gross domestic product on Sunday, led by growth in non-oil activities.
Non-oil activities grew by 5.8% in the first quarter from a year prior, the General Authority for Statistics said, citing flash estimates, while oil activities grew by 1.3%.
Government services activities grew by 4.9%, it said.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Economy
Grew
Q1
Growth
Government
Next
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Erdogan's milestones before Turkey's election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-28
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
World
2023-04-28
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
0
Middle East
2023-03-01
In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy
Middle East
2023-03-01
In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy
0
Middle East
2023-02-28
Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-28
Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:51
Arab League poised to vote on restoring Syria membership
Middle East
05:51
Arab League poised to vote on restoring Syria membership
0
Middle East
04:21
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province
Middle East
04:21
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province
0
Middle East
04:09
Israel hands Jordanian lawmaker held in gun-running case over to Jordan
Middle East
04:09
Israel hands Jordanian lawmaker held in gun-running case over to Jordan
0
Middle East
03:31
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Middle East
03:31
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
0
World
2023-04-19
British government publishes PM Sunak and other ministers' interests
World
2023-04-19
British government publishes PM Sunak and other ministers' interests
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
World
2023-04-03
Philippines reveals locations of 4 new strategic sites for US military pact
World
2023-04-03
Philippines reveals locations of 4 new strategic sites for US military pact
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:50
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Lebanon Economy
09:50
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
2
Lebanon News
11:17
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center
Lebanon News
11:17
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:49
Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies
News Bulletin Reports
08:49
Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies
4
Lebanon News
12:13
Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside
Lebanon News
12:13
Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:08
From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:08
From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon
6
Breaking Headlines
11:09
National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter
Breaking Headlines
11:09
National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter
7
Lebanon News
07:06
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
Lebanon News
07:06
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
8
Press Highlights
01:28
Mehlem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:28
Mehlem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store