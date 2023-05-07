Israel hands Jordanian lawmaker held in gun-running case over to Jordan

2023-05-07 | 04:09
Israel hands Jordanian lawmaker held in gun-running case over to Jordan
Israel hands Jordanian lawmaker held in gun-running case over to Jordan

Israel on Sunday handed over to Jordan a member of the Jordanian parliament who had been held on suspicion of trying to smuggle weapons into the occupied West Bank, Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency said.

Shin Bet said that Imad al Adwan, who was detained on April 22 after being arrested at an Israeli-controlled border crossing, was handed over to Jordanian security authorities who will continue investigating the case.



Reuters
 

