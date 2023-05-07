12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

Middle East
2023-05-07 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

A multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey’s Hatay province killed at least 12 people and injured 31 others, including three seriously, officials said.

A truck crossed into opposite lanes after the driver lost control late Saturday, colliding with nine cars and two minibuses, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Many of the vehicles were parked by the roadside near a gas station as friends and relatives said goodbye to men leaving to carry out mandatory military service.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway. The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were sent to the scene in Topbogazli.

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives,” he tweeted. “We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain their health as soon as possible.”

Hatay was one of the worst hit of the 11 Turkish provinces affected by a Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria. At least 50,783 died in Turkey, according to the government.

The private Demiroren news agency said that the truck was carrying excavated earthquake rubble and hit another truck before crossing the highway at around 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Witness Ali Sarrac said that some of those killed had burned to death, Anadolu reported. Images showed burning vehicles as emergency teams tried to keep people away from the blaze.



AP
 

Middle East

Killed

Vehicle

Car

Crash

Turkey

Hatay

Province

Accident

LBCI Next
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat
Israel hands Jordanian lawmaker held in gun-running case over to Jordan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Tesla wins bellwether trial over Autopilot car crash

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

One killed in train accident near The Hague, 30 injured

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-24

US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Several killed in mysterious northern Iraq helicopter crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Middle East
08:50

Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Fighting in Khartoum as mediators seek end to Sudan conflict

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-02

North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-19

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

LBCI
World
05:36

Slovakia prime minister quits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app