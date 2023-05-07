12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

The Council of the League of Arab States, at the ministerial level and chaired by the Arab Republic of Egypt, held an extraordinary session on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The council made several decisions regarding the ongoing crisis in Syria.The council reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability, and regional safety. This decision is based on the Charter of the League of Arab States and its principles. The council emphasized the importance of continuing and intensifying efforts to support Syria.The council welcomed the Arab statements issued at the Jeddah meeting on Syria on April 14, 2023, and the Amman meeting on Syria on May 1, 2023. It stressed the importance of launching a leading Arab role in the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, addressing all the humanitarian, security, and political consequences on Syria and its people, and dealing with the crisis's implications on neighboring countries, the region, and the world. This includes the burden of refugees, the threat of terrorism, and the danger of drug smuggling.The council welcomed the Syrian Arab Republic's willingness to cooperate with Arab countries to implement the relevant Arab statements' outcomes. It emphasized the need to execute commitments and agreements reached at the Amman meeting, as well as adopting the necessary mechanisms to activate the Arab role.The council stressed the need to take practical and effective steps to gradually solve the crisis, following a step-by-step principle in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. This process begins with continuing steps to deliver humanitarian aid to all those in need in Syria, in accordance with the mechanisms adopted in relevant Security Council resolutions.A ministerial contact committee comprising representatives from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and the Secretary-General was formed to monitor the implementation of the Amman statement. The committee will continue direct dialogue with the Syrian government to reach a comprehensive solution for the Syrian crisis, addressing all its consequences. This solution will follow a step-by-step methodology, consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The committee will submit periodic reports to the Council of the League at the ministerial level.The council decided to resume the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic's government delegations in the meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States and all affiliated organizations and bodies, effective May 7, 2023.The council requested the Secretary-General to follow up on the implementation of the decisions and keep the council informed of developments.