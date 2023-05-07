WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

Middle East
2023-05-07 | 13:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

The World Food Programme (WFP) will suspend food aid to over 200,000 Palestinians from next month due to a "severe" shortage of funds, the group's senior official for the Palestinian territories said on Sunday.

"In light of the severe funding shortages, WFP is forced to make painful choices to stretch the limited resources," Samer Abdeljaber, the WFP's country director, he told Reuters by phone from Jerusalem.

"WFP would have to start suspending assistance to over 200,000 people, which is 60 percent of its current case load,

from June."

The most impacted families are in Gaza, where food insecurity and poverty are the highest, and in the West Bank.

The United Nations agency offers impoverished Palestinians both monthly vouchers with a value of $10.30 per person and food baskets. Both programs will be affected.

Gaza, which has been run by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007, is home to 2.3 million people, of which 45 percent are unemployed and 80 percent depend on international aid, according to Palestinian and UN records.

"WFP understands the implications of this unavoidable and hard decision on hundreds of thousands of people who also depend on food assistance for their most basic needs," said Abdeljaber.

Citing security concerns with the enclave's Hamas rulers, Israel has led a blockade together with Egypt that has put restrictions on the movement of people and goods for years.

The UN agency will continue its aid to 140,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, said Abdeljaber, who added the suspension decision was taken to save those who are at the highest risk of not being able to afford their food.

Reuters 

Middle East

WFP

Aid

Palestinians

Funding

Shortage

Fund

UN

LBCI Next
Erdogan's milestones before Turkey's election
Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil with cut in dollar funding line

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Early-stage fintech startups just got a new funding source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Middle East
08:50

Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Fighting in Khartoum as mediators seek end to Sudan conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app