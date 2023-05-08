News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Middle East
2023-05-08 | 02:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Iran has executed two people who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy, the judiciary's news website Mizan reported on Monday.
Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were executed for crimes including blasphemy, insulting the religion of Islam, the prophet and other sanctities, Mizan reported. It did not say when they were executed.
The two were running dozens of online anti-religion platforms dedicated to the hatred of Islam, the promotion of atheism and insults to sanctities, Mizan reported.
UN experts have called on majority Shi'ite Muslim Iran to stop persecution and harassment of religious minorities pointing out an Iranian policy of targeting dissenting beliefs or religious practices, including Christian converts and atheists.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Hangs
Men
Blasphemy
Execute
Death
Judiciary
Next
Sudan's well-off stuck in limbo at border town en route to Egypt
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-26
Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary
Middle East
2023-04-26
Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence – judiciary
0
Middle East
2023-03-06
Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code
Middle East
2023-03-06
Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code
0
Middle East
08:50
Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser
Middle East
08:50
Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser
0
World
2023-05-06
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people
World
2023-05-06
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:34
First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election
Middle East
05:34
First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election
0
Middle East
05:06
Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings
Middle East
05:06
Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings
0
Middle East
04:59
Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial center to expand by ten times
Middle East
04:59
Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial center to expand by ten times
0
Middle East
04:51
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Middle East
04:51
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
0
Middle East
04:51
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Middle East
04:51
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'
Variety
2023-04-28
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
2
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
4
Lebanon News
06:51
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat
Lebanon News
06:51
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat
5
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
6
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store