Top Biden aide discusses Yemen peace efforts with Saudi crown prince

Middle East
2023-05-08 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Top Biden aide discusses Yemen peace efforts with Saudi crown prince
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Top Biden aide discusses Yemen peace efforts with Saudi crown prince

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom on Sunday and reviewed what the White House called "significant progress" in Yemen peace efforts, the White House said.

On a trip aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan and India national security adviser Ajit Doval "to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said.
 
Sullivan's meeting came after a period in which US-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+ and differences over the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"He reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues," the White House statement said.

Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top White House national security aide, also thanked the crown prince for Saudi support to US citizens during evacuation from Sudan, the statement added.
 
US special envoy Tim Lenderking travelled to Oman and Saudi Arabia earlier this month to seek to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi delegation, which is seeking a permanent ceasefire deal to end military involvement in the war, concluded peace talks in mid-April in Sanaa with the Houthi group, whose top negotiator said talks had made progress and further discussions would be held.

Yemen's conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry, has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A senior Israeli security official said on Friday that Israel was hoping for a breakthrough in efforts to normalize its ties with Saudi Arabia during Sullivan's visit there.
 
But the White House statement made no mention of Israel.
 

World

Middle East

Top

Biden

Aide

Discusses

Yemen

Peace

Efforts

Saudi

Crown

Price

LBCI Next
'We can't afford anything': Turkey's cost-of-living crisis threatens Erdogan's re-election
Jordan ends emergency laws that stifled public freedoms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-14

Saudi-Houthi peace talks in Yemen's Sanaa conclude with further rounds planned

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-04

Saudi Arabia cut June Arab Light crude prices for Asia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:34

First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election

LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial center to expand by ten times

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-06

Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-28

Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-07

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East
13:57

WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

LBCI
Middle East
02:04

Iran hangs two men for blasphemy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app