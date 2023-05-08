Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings

Middle East
2023-05-08 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Qatari bourse leading the losses following a slew of disappointing corporate earnings.

The Qatari index (. QSI) slipped 0.6%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) sliding 4% after reporting a sharp decline in quarterly net profit.

Among other losers, Mesaieed Petrochemical (MPHC.QA) lost 2.4%, after reporting a quarterly net profit of 268.6 million riyals ($73.79 million), down from 442.9 million riyals a year ago.

Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co (QAMC.QA) retreated 3% after reporting a steep decline in first-quarter profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (. TASI) lost 0.2%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services dropping 1.6%, while Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) retreated 0.7%.

Dubai's main share index (. DFMGI) eased 0.1%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems (EMPOWER.DU) declining 1.8%, on course to extend losses from the previous session when it reported a drop in first-quarter profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (. FTFADGI) was down in a choppy trade.

Separately, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the body responsible for developing the United Arab Emirates' nuclear energy sector, has signed three agreements with Chinese nuclear energy organizations as it looks to boost low-carbon nuclear power.

The memorandums of understanding cover cooperation in nuclear energy operations, in high temperature gas-cooled reactors, and in nuclear fuel supply and investment, ENEC said on Sunday.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)



Reuters
 

Middle East

Qatar

Lead

Major

Gulf

Markets

Lower

Weak

Earnings

LBCI Next
First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election
Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial center to expand by ten times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-26

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-03

Major Gulf markets rise, tracking oil prices

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

ASML beats earnings estimates despite signs of weakness

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-04

Most Gulf markets gain but economic woes capital gains; Dubai flat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:06

Egyptian inflation seen inching lower in April

LBCI
Middle East
09:34

Syria's Assad boosted by return to Arab fold

LBCI
Middle East
09:03

Turkish opposition rally cut short due to violence

LBCI
Middle East
07:33

Syrians split over government readmission into Arab League

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app