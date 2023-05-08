Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin

2023-05-08 | 04:51
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin

Airstrikes over southern Syria early Monday killed one of the country’s most well-known drug dealers, an opposition war monitor and a pro-government radio station reported.

The strikes come a day after Arab governments reinstated Syria to the Arab League following the country’s suspension for its crackdown on protests. As Arab governments gradually rekindle ties with Damascus, one of the key topics of discussion has been Syria’s illicit drug industry, which has flourished during the ongoing conflict — especially illegal amphetamine captagon.

Western governments estimate that captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for President Bashar Assad, his Syrian associates, and allies. Damascus has denied the accusations.

The first strike hit a home in the Syrian village of Shuab in Sweida province near the Jordanian border, killing Merhi Ramthan, his wife and six children, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The opposition war monitor and Sham FM reported another strike in the southern province of Daraa that hit a building. The Observatory said the building housed a drug factory.

The pro-government radio station did not give any further details. There was no immediate comment from either Jordanian or Syrian authorities.

Activists and the war monitor said they believe Jordan is likely behind the airstrike, with the captagon producer among the most-wanted by the Jordanian authorities for facilitating drug smuggling across the border with the backing of a small militia. They also say he is close with militias linked to Assad and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Jordan has frequently reported busting drug smuggling operations on its border with Syria, with its soldiers sometimes engaging in shootouts with drug cartels trying to break through from southern Syria. In recent years, Jordanian authorities have discovered millions of smuggled captagon pills, many of which were sent to oil-rich gulf nations.

Both Syria and neighboring Lebanon have become gateways for the drug to the Middle East, and particularly to the the Gulf.

In March, the U.S. and U.K. slapped sanctions on four Syrians and two Lebanese involved in manufacturing and trafficking captagon.

The six include cousins of the Syrian president and well-known Lebanese drug kingpins. Weeks later, the European Union imposed sanctions on several Syrians, including members of Assad’s family, blaming them for the production and trafficking of narcotics, notably captagon.

AP
 

Middle East

Airstrikes

Syria

Drug Dealer

